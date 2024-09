Cavite City-based Cura Furn is furthering its sustainability advocacy by turning discarded pieces into upcycled furniture, helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

“Imagine more businesses will do upcycling, taking away truckloads of discarded furniture, upcycling them, and giving them new home. That would be truckloads of waste being reused and repurpose,” Guiliana B. Anastacio, owner and creative head of Cura Furn said.

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Editing by Jayson John D. Marinas