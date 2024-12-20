BOBBY GARCIA, a director and producer who made his mark on both Broadway and the Philippine theater scene, died on Wednesday, Dec. 18. He was 55.

Mr. Garcia’s passing was publicly announced by talk show host Boy Abunda on Wednesday evening during an episode of his show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, through a statement from the family.

“Kami po ay nakikiramay sa pamilya at sa mga mahal sa buhay ni Bobby Garcia. Bobby was one of those beautiful persons inside and out na nakilala ko po sa tanang buhay ko [We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Bobby Garcia. Bobby was one of the most beautiful people, inside and out, that I have ever known in my entire life],” Mr. Abunda, who described him as one of his best friends in the industry, said.

“You will be missed and wherever you are I know you’re in heaven. Bobby, I want you to know that you’re love,” he added.

Mr. Garcia’s family also expressed gratitude to friends for respecting their privacy during this difficult time.

Singer-actress Vina Morales, who described Mr. Garcia as one of her dear friends and the first person to introduce her to the world of theater, also extended her condolences.

“You gave me the opportunity to play Sherrie in Rock of Ages and made me fulfill a lifelong dream of performing on Broadway New York with Here Lies Love. It was a dream come true,” Ms. Morales said in a Facebook post.

“I am so blessed to have known you, not just as my director but as a dear friend. You were such a brilliant artist and an even more incredible person. I love you, Direk. Rest in peace,” she added.

Philstage, an alliance of 16 professional theater companies, also extended their condolences to Mr. Garcia’s family and friends, acknowledging his impact on the theater community.

“His last work, Request sa Radyo, made waves and performed to critical acclaim in the local theater scene. Rest in power Bobby. You will be missed by the theater community,” Philstage said in a Facebook post.

Mr. Garcia co-founded Atlantis Productions in 1999 and co-produced the critically acclaimed musical on Imelda Marcos, Here Lies Love, which received four Tony Award nominations. His most recent co-production, Request sa Radyo, starred actresses Dolly De Leon and Lea Salonga.

Mr. Garcia’s contributions to international theater included serving as Associate Director for Miss Saigon from 2000 to 2001, during which he oversaw casting for Cameron Mackintosh in the Philippines for the musical’s revival and UK tour.

Over his career, Mr. Garcia directed more than 50 plays and musicals across the US, Canada, and the Asian region, some of which received nominations for prestigious awards such as the Tony Awards, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

He first came to the notice of Filipino theater goers in the 1990s when he directed the first local production of the Broadway musical Rent. He subsequently developed a reputation for his reliably excellent productions of English language musicals including How I Learned To Drive, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hedwig & The Angry Inch, Tick,tick…boom!, The Rocky Horror Show, Dreamgirls, Urinetown, Next to Normal, Kinky Boots, In the Heights, Waitress, and Sweeney Todd. He went beyond musicals, directing acclaimed straight theater including Angels in America.

Among his many accolades are three Aliw Awards for Direction. He was inducted into the Aliw Awards Hall of Fame.

He earned a Masters of Fine Arts degree in Directing for Theater from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelors Degree from Fordham University in New York. — Edg Adrian A. Eva