By Edg Adrian A. Eva

ORIGINAL Filipino food like the globally acclaimed adobo opens up a world of flavors, much like how fashion brings to mind iconic Filipino pieces like the Barong and Terno that showcase Filipino heritage and have even been featured at international fashion events. However, Filipino architecture presents a more complex discussion, with some Filipinos questioning whether notable Filipino architecture, like the “Bahay Kubo” and “Bahay na Bato,” stands as uniquely Filipino or merely a blend of external influences.

But a more pressing question surfaced during the event of Ashton Design Dialogues titled “Facades of the Future,” which addressed how modern buildings in business hubs like Makati and Taguig often follow the global trend of sleek glass structures, seemingly leaving behind elements of Filipino identity. For some of the country’s renowned architects, a growing shift toward embracing modern Filipino architecture and incorporating it into new structures is now happening.

“There is such a dynamism and vitality in Philippine design right now, and even clients are responding positively when you would like to make an impact not just on the façade but the entire architecture and materials as well,” Cathy S. Saldaña, a Filipino architect said during the event. Ms. Saldaña is renowned for her expertise in island and resort development. She defines modern Filipino architecture by incorporating modern tropical design elements.

The integration of light and air in architecture enhances the mood through natural light while balancing natural light and artificial ventilation, thereby creating an effective combination of passive cooling technologies and artificial cooling.

“You can also have that outdoor feel that atmosphere of plants, bamboo all that is strongly Filipino. All that is ‘maaliwalas’ into your home or your building,” Ms. Saldaña said. Ms. Saldaña also told BusinessWorld that modern Filipino architecture draws inspiration from nature or other Filipino thumbmarks, reflecting elements such as the embroidered fabric of the Barong, the patterns created by tides on sandy shores — as being an archipelagic country — and even motifs from the Philippine flag.

“We are seeing the uniqueness of facades, the Filipino character already,” she added. The Philippines is gaining increasing attention in the global architectural scene, Ms. Saldaña noted, and this recognition is expected to grow as current design leaders forge change in the architectural landscape and instill a strong commitment among future architects. “Our skylines will be better, we will have more parks, more open spaces, and better urban designs because the stalwarts of design right now are pushing for it strongly,” she said.

Ms. Saldaña said that more needs to be done, such as bolstering education related to Filipino architecture, to ensure that the Filipino identity is preserved and that more Filipinos take pride in their heritage.