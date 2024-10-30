By Edg Adrian A. Eva

SMART RECYCLE PH is supporting the country’s reforestation efforts by planting trees in exchange for points earned through partners’ recyclable waste contributions.

“This initiative helps keep recyclables away from landfills but, at the same time, contributes to reforestation efforts in the country,” Noelle Anne Cubacub, communications manager at Smart Recycle PH, said in an interview.

Smart Recycle PH offers an app where partners can monitor their recycled waste contributions, earning Smart Recycle points that can be converted into real trees through the “Recycling for Trees” campaign.

For every kilo of lightweight materials, such as paper and plastics contributed, partners earn one Smart Recycle point, while five kilos of heavyweight materials, like metal, are required for one point. Every 100 points can then be converted into trees planted in designated areas covered by its ground partner, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc.’s (RAFI) One to Tree program.

Companies and residential areas can contribute all types of recyclable wastes such as paper, plastics, cartons and metals. They can do this by availing themselves of Smart Recycle PH’s waste collection services through the company’s website or social media pages.

Recyclable waste can also be disposed of at local recycling drop-off centers, including those in SM City Cebu, H&M, and Globeo, all of which can also be found on the company’s website.

Through this campaign, the company has planted more than 2,500 guyabano seedlings in the village of Luca, Balamban in Cebu, in partnership with the Luca Farmers Multi-Purpose Association and RAFI-One to Tree.

As it enters its third year, the Recycling for Trees campaign seeks to expand its impact by seeking to plant 1,500 mangrove trees at the RAFI-One to Tree sites in Batangas.

Although the initiative operates through a reward system, Ms. Cubacub told BusinessWorld she hopes more companies would join them to protect the environment, rather than simply focusing on vested gains.

“We want to encourage our current and future partners… to focus on collective reforestation efforts,” she said. “We want to work together for larger environmental goals rather than competing for individual recognition.”

Since its rebranding in 2021, Smart Recycle PH has seen a growing number of companies adopting sustainable waste management practices, recognizing the need to adapt to rising consumer environmental awareness.

“It’s closely linked to the long-term viability of their brands or companies. They invest more in sustainable practices so they can be better positioned to thrive in the future,” Ms. Cubacub said.

The company now has 35 partners across the waste value chain, including major corporations in business districts and residential areas, most notably in Cebu City and Manila. This expansion has increased its nationwide presence from just 20 partners.

Since 2021, the company has diverted around 883,946 kilos of waste that could have gone to landfills.

Ms. Cubacub said there is still much work to be done.

For plastic waste alone, the Philippines has a low recycling rate of 9%, according to a 2020 report by the World Wildlife Fund. Each Filipino consumes an average of 20 kilos of plastics annually, 15.43 kilos per capita of which become waste.

Ms. Cubacub cited the need for companies to take steps toward sustainable waste management, while encouraging communities and households to cut their waste.