DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the brand behind Filipino favorite gaming brands BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, today announced updates in its comprehensive responsible gaming framework — an industry-leading effort it first established in 2024 with in-app self-exclusion tools, advanced player safeguards, and community ambassador programs now reaching millions nationwide.

Since 2024, DigiPlus has been setting the pace for player protection, having launched the Philippines’ first fully integrated in-app self-exclusion features across its platforms. These pioneering tools allow players to set daily time limits, create gaming schedules, or apply loss caps — directly through a few taps in the app. DigiPlus combines these tools with the industry’s tightest player restrictions: enhanced electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) processes with facial recognition, strict age and eligibility screening, and cross-checks against PAGCOR’s National Database of Restricted Persons.

DigiPlus also built a Responsible Gaming Ambassadors Program that taps authentic voices to foster healthy gaming habits. Household name Vice Ganda and other personalities like sports icon Kiefer Ravena, along with his family, also lend their voices as trusted ambassadors, amplifying the message that responsible gaming is not just a corporate promise but a cultural movement shared by influencers and real players alike.

GameZone, one of DigiPlus’ gaming platforms, also recently unveiled its newest Responsible Gaming Ambassadors, chosen directly from its community of players. 2024 GameZone Tablegame Champions Cup winners now stand as peer role models, proving that the best advocates for mindful gaming often come from within the player base itself.

Through its flagship “Tamang Laro, Tamang Panalo” financial coaching series, players learn from licensed psychologists and financial coaches how to enjoy gaming responsibly and budget for entertainment. The “Pusta de Peligro” short film series, aired nationwide, has sparked new conversations about when a bet crosses into risk — reaching millions and helping drive change in gaming culture.

Internally, every DigiPlus gaming employees complete mandatory Responsible Gaming training — from spotting early warning signs to guiding players to seek support. Regular refresher sessions and scenario-based drills keep the commitment sharp on the ground.

“As the market leader, we don’t just talk about player protection — we build it, train for it, and champion it alongside our players,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco. “Since 2024, we have invested in pioneering in-app safeguards, strict compliance, and credible community voices to ensure that gaming remains safe, entertaining, and socially sustainable.”

With these evolving tools, stricter safeguards, and peer-led advocacy programs, DigiPlus continues to contribute to an industry that puts player welfare and social responsibility at its core.

