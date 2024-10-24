TANDUAY, a celebrated Filipino rum brand, is raising a toast to its latest victory, having won a gold medal for its Asian Rum Silver at the prestigious 2024 San Diego Spirits Festival in California.

Dubbed a significant “Cocktail Cultural” event, the San Diego Spirits Festival is held annually to promote and advance the spirits industry in all its dimensions, celebrating its 15th year of bringing together everyone from novice enthusiasts to cocktail aficionados.

“This award signifies the dedication and hard work that goes into making Tanduay rums. From the selection of quality heirloom sugarcane to its aging and packaging,” Roy Kristoffer Sumang, Tanduay International Business Development Manager, said in a statement.

The brand ensures that it provides customers with only the best products from the Philippines, Mr. Sumang added.

Tanduay Asian Rum Silver has received a variety of awards in recent years, including a double gold medal from The Fifty Best’s Best White Rum Awards in New York (2020) and a gold medal at the RumXP International Tasting Competition during the Rum Renaissance Festival (2014).

The silky-smooth silver rum is aged for up to five years in bourbon barrels, offering a distinct flavor profile of green ripe fruits complemented by hints of burnt sugar, mandarin, and vanilla. It can be enjoyed neat or as an ingredient in cocktails.

In the statement, Mr. Sumang expressed his appreciation to the San Diego Spirits Festival for acknowledging the brand’s rum.

“This year’s award is especially meaningful to us as Tanduay is celebrating its 170th year,” Mr. Sumang said.

As Tanduay continues to strengthen its position as one of the most popular spirits in the Philippines, it is also expanding its reach across the globe. The brand is available in North and South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. — EAE