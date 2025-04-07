The 2025 International Tax and Investment Conference, held on March 26 at the Manila Marriott Hotel, convened global leaders, policy makers, and industry experts to explore ESG investing, economic resilience, and emerging investment trends.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino was honored with the first ACG Global Award for his outstanding leadership in promoting investor protection, corporate governance, and a resilient capital market ecosystem. In his address, Mr. Aquino reaffirmed the SEC’s commitment to strengthening financial market integrity and fostering inclusive economic growth.

World Bank Senior Economist Jaffar Al Rikabi highlighted the Philippines’ emergence as East Asia’s second-fastest-growing economy, attributing its progress to sound policies and expanding investment opportunities. He underscored the critical role of sustainability in driving long-term economic growth.

Undersecretary Angela Ignacio discussed the government’s ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing the country’s investment climate through streamlined processes and improved ease of doing business.

The conference also featured insightful panel discussions:

Panel 1: Sustainable Cities, Travel & Tourism — Moderated by Regina Hing

Panel 2: Artificial Intelligence in Food and Agriculture — Led by Atom Araullo

Panel 3: Fashion, Film & Art — Facilitated by Bea Binene, exploring how creativity and technology are reshaping industries.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of Mon Abrea’s latest book, Reimagining the World: Without Climate Change, alongside the premiere of Season 3 of the Thought Leaders and Game Changers Podcast, emphasizing responsible investment and innovative tax policies.

Adding to the conference’s dynamic programming, a fashion show by renowned designers Bench Bello, John Guarnes, Ranel Espaldon, and Marjorie Renner showcased sustainable and innovative designs, aligning with the event’s theme of inclusive growth.

One of the most anticipated announcements was the launch of the International Tax and Investment Roadshow, a global initiative spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, the United States, Canada, and Europe. This initiative aims to connect investors, policy makers, and businesses in fostering tax-efficient, responsible, and sustainable investments worldwide.

With the conference’s success and the launch of this global roadshow, Asian Consulting Group (ACG) continues to solidify its role as a thought leader in economic reforms and investment opportunities.

For more information on ACG’s initiatives and how to get involved, visit www.acg.ph.

