In a powerful display of unity, inclusivity, and advocacy, Happy Walk 2025 successfully gathered thousands of individuals with Down Syndrome, their families, and supporters across the country on March 30, 2025. The nationwide event, hosted by SM Cares in partnership with the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, Inc. (DSAPI), was celebrated at SMX Manila (SM Mall of Asia Complex) and in simultaneous events at SM City Cebu and SM City Bacolod. Additionally, SM CDO Downtown Premier held its celebration earlier on March 23, 2025, while SM Center Ormoc joined the movement with the All for Down Night Run last March 27, 2025.

With the theme “321 & Beyond,” Happy Walk 2025 went beyond simply raising awareness — it inspired action, strengthened community ties, and reinforced the importance of inclusion and empowerment for individuals with Down Syndrome.

“Happy Walk is a reminder that inclusion is a shared responsibility. Every step we take today is a step toward a future, where individuals with Down Syndrome are recognized for their strengths and given the opportunities they deserve,” said Nill Patrick Arroyo, DSAPI Board Member and Head of Happy Walk 2025.

The event served as an opportunity for families and advocates to connect, learn from each other’s experiences, and celebrate the progress made in promoting inclusivity in the Philippines.

Stronger Together: The Impact of Happy Walk 2025

The overwhelming turnout of over 8,000 attendees, our biggest to date, across all participating SM malls demonstrated the ever-growing support for individuals with Down Syndrome. Parents, educators, healthcare professionals, volunteers, and corporate partners walked hand in hand in a symbolic movement for acceptance and empowerment.

“SM Cares is honored to continue its long-standing partnership with DSAPI for Happy Walk. Every year, this event reaffirms our commitment to making our malls, and our society, more inclusive and welcoming for all,” said SM Supermalls Assistant Vice-President for Marketing Hanna Carinna Sy.

Throughout the years, Happy Walk has played a crucial role in breaking down barriers and fostering a society that embraces individuals with Down Syndrome. The event has become a national tradition that uplifts communities and empowers families through education, support, and advocacy.

Beyond Happy Walk: Strengthening the Advocacy for Inclusion

While the event is an annual celebration, its mission extends far beyond a single day. SM Cares, together with DSAPI and its partners, remains committed to promoting inclusivity in everyday life. Through various programs, support initiatives, and community-building efforts, they continue to create safe, welcoming, and empowering spaces for individuals with Down Syndrome.

About SM Cares

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, championing inclusivity, sustainability, and community empowerment. Through its long-standing partnership with DSAPI, SM Cares continues to advocate for individuals with disabilities and ensure that every SM mall remains a safe and welcoming space for all.

About DSAPI

The Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, Inc. (DSAPI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for the rights, welfare, and inclusion of individuals with Down Syndrome. Through education, awareness campaigns, and community engagement, DSAPI works to create a society where individuals with Down Syndrome are empowered to thrive.

