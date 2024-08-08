The Philippine team is bolstering its rosters as it seeks to bag multiple medals at the upcoming Olympic esports games in 2025, according to a member of the board of trustees from the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO).

“We are currently very much focused on bridging the gaps of grassroots, finding the next talent of tomorrow, the next national team (Team Sibol),” Ronald Robins, Trustee and Vice President for PESO, said.

The inaugural event of the Olympic esports games is set to be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2025, following the unanimous vote at the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Paris.

The IOC’s partnership with Saudi Arabia lasts a 12-year term, reflecting the country’s commitment to becoming a leading hub for sports and entertainment by 2030.

This long-term partnership marks a transformative era for esports as it finally makes it presence felt in the global stage.

Mr. Robins expressed his confidence in the Philippine team ‘s chances at the Olympic esports games, noting that the country has bagged multiple championships in big esports competitions, especially in mobile games.

Notable victories include MLBB World Championships (2021 to 2023) and VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Southeast Asia Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs, among others.

“It will definitely be one of the sports that will bring home the most number of medals and trophies (for the Philippines) from the Olympics,” Mr. Robins said. “Yan na yung pinaka-position natin na sureball na yan [That is what we believe, it is a sure thing for us].”

He highlighted the Philippines’ culture of unity will be its competitive edge at the upcoming Olympic event.

“It’s a combination of multiple managers and team coaches from different teams in the country, helping each other, to coach and manage one time for the country to win,” Mr. Robins said. “The culture has unity so that’s why as we send our national team out, ang lakas [It’s strong].”

In pursuit of the country’s Olympic dream, PESO continues to craft programs designed to ensure sustainable growth in the community and benefit future generations of esports enthusiasts. – Edg Adrian A. Eva