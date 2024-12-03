THE KITA Initiative, a creative signage transformation project aimed at empowering women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), was launched in Kamuning, Quezon City.

The initiative introduces a new typeface called “KITA,” designed for women entrepreneurs. This font aims to transform their business signage and is a collaboration between Spark! Philippines and Havas Ortega, with support from the Quezon City government.

“We came up with the decisive choice to come up with a specific typeface for them to stand out and be visible. That’s why we call it ‘KITA,’ which means seen, visible, and the same time, it also means earnings. So, it brings the story of these women and their strength,” Angie Tijam – Tohid, executive director of Havas Ortega Group, said in mixed English and Filipino an interview.

Ms. Tohid told BusinessWorld that the new typeface was inspired by the butterfly sleeves of the Terno, a traditional Filipina outfit, as it reflects a story of strength, boldness, and intricacy.

The new typeface is also available on their website, allowing women entrepreneurs and their allies to create their own custom signage.

At the launch of the KITA initiative, 20 women-led MSMEs in Kamuning committed to joining the advocacy, posting their new business signage featuring the KITA display typeface. The signage was provided free of charge, and featured designs tailored to the businesses they own.

Members of the press were then toured around Kamuning, where they saw the new business signage displayed across various establishments, including sari-sari stores, printing shops, and small pizza place, among others.

Glenda, the owner of a printing and school supplies shop, said that the signage with the KITA typeface has helped improve her sales.

My store has received more recognition, and more people are coming to print, both in the morning and evening. Sometimes, I can’t even clean my house because so many people are coming in to print,” Ms. Glenda told BusinessWorld in Filipino.

“There is really an impact when there is proper signage.”

Ms. Tohid emphasized that the KITA initiative is not just about enhancing the aesthetic appeal of women-led businesses, but also about boosting their visibility within the community. She also noted that women entrepreneurs make up more than 60% of MSMEs in the Philippines yet remain underrecognized.

“It is about visibility to start, but of course, with visibility comes opportunity — opportunities that will help them get noticed,” Ms. Tohid said. Through the KITA initiative, Ms. Tohid hopes to inspire women, especially mothers, to see the potential for growing their businesses.

Ms. Tohid also told BusinessWorld that they aspire to expand the initiative across Quezon City and eventually nationwide, further empowering women-led businesses throughout the country. — Edg Adrian A. Eva