FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) is expanding its Cebu hub by increasing flight frequencies and seat capacity in anticipation of a surge in travel demand.

Starting this month, Philippine Airlines will operate 287 weekly round-trip domestic flights between Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and 18 destinations across the country, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

This will increase PAL’s flight frequency by 10%.

“These additional flights and greater seat capacity reflect our flag carrier’s commitment to increasing connectivity, boosting the economy, and helping drive tourism across our interisland network from Cebu,” PAL Express President Rabbi Vincent L. Ang said.

The flag carrier is also set to increase its seat capacity by deploying larger aircraft on several routes.

These additional flights and aircraft upgrades are expected to raise its weekly seat capacity to and from Cebu by 39,000 seats, representing a 17% increase.

PAL’s flights from Cebu to Boracay will increase to 21 from the current 14 per week, while its Cebu-Siargao flights will rise to 26 from 18 weekly.

Other Cebu hub services will also see a flight increase, with Cebu-Palawan receiving a boost to 14 weekly flights from seven, and flights between Cebu and Coron (Busuanga) increasing from 14 to 17 weekly.

Further, its Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu services will also increase to 14 per week, while its Cebu-Davao-Cebu services will rise to 29 flights weekly.

PAL is also expanding its international flight services from the Cebu hub.

Last year, the flag carrier launched Cebu-Osaka flights.

The flag carrier also operates flights to Tokyo (Narita) and Seoul (Incheon) from Cebu.

By May, PAL will offer direct flights from Cebu to Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam, operating three times a week.

“The expanded Cebu hub reflects PAL’s ongoing efforts to strengthen connectivity, bolster tourism, and stimulate local economies,” PAL said.

Currently, PAL operates nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 31 destinations in the Philippines and 37 destinations across Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. — Ashley Erika O. Jose