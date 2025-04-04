CANADA’S FLAG CARRIER, Air Canada, is expanding its presence in Southeast Asia with the launch of direct and nonstop flights between Vancouver and Manila.

On Thursday, Air Canada launched its inaugural Vancouver-Manila flight, making it the only Canadian carrier flying to the Philippines.

Air Canada will operate the Vancouver-Manila flight three times weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while the Manila-Vancouver flight will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The Philippines will be Air Canada’s third destination in Southeast Asia, following Singapore and Thailand.

“Hopefully, if we see demand growing, we’ll review our schedule and see what we can do to increase frequency,” Air Canada Managing Director for International Sales Rocky Lo said during a briefing on Thursday.

Starting May 1, Air Canada will increase its flight frequency to four times a week. The Canadian flag carrier will operate the Vancouver-Manila flight every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, while the Manila-Vancouver flight will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

On a one-stop basis, the Vancouver-Canada flight usually takes up to 21 hours, Mr. Lo said.

“It depends on how long the connection is and which interline partner is used from here to one of the Asia hubs. Now, with the nonstop flight, we’ve reduced the flying time to 13.5 hours,” he said.

Aside from increasing its flight frequencies, Air Canada is also planning to launch flights to Canada from other hubs in the Philippines, such as Clark and Cebu.

“Air Canada is new to the Philippines. So, first, we want to ensure that we have a very successful route launch between Manila and Vancouver. Then we’ll continue to evaluate demand, the opportunity, and make other strategic decisions,” Mr. Lo said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose