BEFORE embarking on its mission in the FIBA Asia Cup, Gilas Pilipinas will face a tough test against the Macau Bears in a tuneup game on July 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bears feature three imports joining forces with locals from Macau and heritage players and should give the Nationals a good workout before they leave for Jeddah for the Continental meet.

The Macau club, which competes in the East Asia Super League and The Asian Tournament, previously showcased its quality by outplaying China, 83-78, in a similar friendly last July.

“They beat the Chinese national team. They are really strong. They’ve got good imports. It could be a very interesting friendly for us,” said Gilas coach Tim Cone of their opponent.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP)President Al Panlilio said this game will not only help Gilas’ build-up but also give fans a chance to see the team in action prior to the big showdowns with New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Iraq in the Aug. 5 to 17 Asia Cup.

“While the team gets good competition, it’s also an opportunity for our Gilas fans to band together and send their team off before they fly out to Saudi Arabia,” said Mr. Panlilio in announcing the match on Wednesday.

“It’s a short preparation window as many of our players saw action in the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup, which was another reason why the SBP wanted Gilas to have a tuneup game here,” he added.

The SBP said with the exception of Kai Sotto, who is still recovering from ACL surgery, it will be all hands on deck for Gilas for the duel with the Bears.

Tickets for the game are now available via https://www.ticketnet.com.ph/. — Olmin Leyba