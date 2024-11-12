As Typhoon Nika (international name: Toraji) exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility, it has left about 37,000 families affected, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

In the latest situational report released by NDRRMC, a total of 36,788 families or 153,643 persons were affected by the impacts of Typhoon Nika.

It has affected several regions, including Region I, II, III, V, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Region V has the highest number of affected families, with 32,796, primarily in Daet, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Naga, and Catanduanes.

In Aurora, where the eye of Typhoon Nika made landfall, a total of 1,843 families were affected across 59 barangays.

Meanwhile, A total of 4,593 families, or 14,971 persons, were sheltered in 246 evacuation centers, while 723 families, or 2,099 persons, were served outside of evacuation centers.

As of Monday, a total of P47,480 worth of assistance were provided to the affected families, according to NDRRMC.

The NDRRMC also reported that there is nearly P2.5 billion worth of standby funds and stockpiles from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of Civil Defense.

No casualties have been reported, and the cost of damage to properties has yet to be released. – Edg Adrian A. Eva