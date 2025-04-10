PHILIPPINE BUSINESSES must increase their data protection investments as cyberthreats become more complex, according to Taiwan-based technology platform Synology, Inc.

“As the Philippines undergoes rapid digital transformation, businesses must strengthen their data protection strategies to address the rising demand for secure data storage and management,” Joanne Weng, director of International Business at Synology, said in e-mail.

“To ensure business continuity and resilience, Philippine businesses must invest in scalable, reliable data protection solutions.”

Amid increasing digitalization in the country, many organizations in the Philippines struggle to keep up with evolving cyberthreats due to limited information technology (IT) expertise and inadequate protection measures, Ms. Weng said.

About 35% of Asia-Pacific’s chief executive officers are now prioritizing investments in data management and robust cybersecurity, according to the 2024 EY CEO Outlook Pulse survey.

In March, Synology launched its newest data protection system called ActiveProtect, which features a pre-configured, all-in-one solution that streamlines IT management and centralizes data backup across different environments.

“Its advanced source-side deduplication technology reduces storage demands by over 50% and saves up to 99% of transmission bandwidth, helping businesses minimize infrastructure costs while ensuring fast and reliable recovery,” Ms. Weng said.

ActiveProtect also allows users to scale their data easily as needed. It can also detect and restore corrupt data, verify backups, and test disaster recovery.

With the solution, a company can protect up to 150,000 workloads and monitor up to 2,500 sites and view its entire backup infrastructure, including primary backups, backup copies, tiered, and archived data.

Following its post-pandemic surge, the company expects significant growth as more firms shift to digital operations and hybrid work, Ms. Weng said.

For this year, the company is looking to expand its enterprise user base, she added.

“Since our last update in fourth quarter of last year, we remain optimistic about the Philippine market, which continues to be one of our fastest-growing countries in the Asia-Pacific region,” Ms. Weng said.

“The demand for a scalable, secure, and user-friendly data protection solution has never been greater, and ActiveProtect is positioned to meet that need in the Philippines,” Synology Regional Sales Manager Thachawan Chinchanakarn said in a separate statement.

As of 2024, Synology protects over 25 million workloads worldwide, managing over 350 extrabytes of data across 13 million servers. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz