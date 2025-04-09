THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will deploy 17,000 officers to secure the sea travels of more than a million Filipinos heading to the provinces during Lenten break, its chief said on Wednesday.

The PCG personnel will coordinate with the Transportation department’s maritime offices to prevent maritime incidents and casualties, PCG Commandant Ronnie Gil L. Gavan said in a statement.

The coast guard will conduct a round-the-clock monitoring of sea lanes of the country’s western and eastern seaboards and inter-island routes, while deploying its K-9 units and security teams at seaports, where they will also conduct vessel inspections, he added.

The predominantly Catholic nation observes the week leading up to Easter Sunday as a religious tradition, with many Filipinos flocking to major transportation hubs such as seaports so they can head home.

The Philippine Ports Authority expects to see 1.73 million passengers next week, it said in a statement on Tuesday, 3.5% higher than the 1.67 million it logged last year. About 3 million Filipinos already went to ports in March alone, the port regulator said.

“This influx presents challenges, such as overcrowding, vessel overloading and heightened risks of maritime-related crimes,” Mr. Gavan said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday ordered the Transportation department and its attached agencies to inspect terminals, ports and airports to ensure the safety and convenience of all passengers, according to Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Clarissa A. Castro.

Mr. Gavan will place its PCG stations, substations and districts on a “heightened alert” status from April 13 to 20 to help personnel manage the influx of port passengers.

“Maritime crimes, such as robbery incidents, are still a prevalent threat considering the influx of passengers across ports… necessitating heightened security in busy ports and anchorages,” he said.

Coast guard rescue units will help lifeguards in seaside tourist destinations, while ships will conduct regular coastal patrols within their assigned jurisdictions, Mr. Gavan said. “PCG seaborne patrol units also prepare for possible search and rescue missions.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio