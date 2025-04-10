ON MARCH 18, Bonchon, the Korean fried chicken chain that arrived in 2010 in the Philippines, celebrated its 15th anniversary by introducing new menu items.

The anniversary celebration was held during lunchtime at its SM Mall of Asia store, its third back then. Now, Bonchon has around 180 branches across the country, with a branch in Davao opening later this year, its first in Mindanao.

The new offerings include Rosé Tteokbokki, a creamy, spicy twist on chewy rice cakes and pasta; and the Sizzling Bibimbowl, a hearty rice dish available in original and spicy flavors. They’re changing up their beef stew, now served sizzling and offering a boneless option for their fried chicken. For drinks and desserts, Café Koreano blends rich coffee with milky Korean snow ice, and adding more options for Bingsu (a shaved ice dessert).

Part of the menu’s expansion comes from being awarded Most Influential Brand in the Korean Restaurant Category by InfluentialBrands late last year. “We’re not just fried chicken. We’re (now) a Korean restaurant,” said Scott Tan, Managing Director of Scottland Food Group Corp. in an interview with BusinessWorld. “That gave us more inspiration to really develop Korean heritage in Bonchon.”

He said that Bonchon, headquartered in South Korea, has given them liberty to develop their own dishes, and with good reason. The 180 (and counting) store count in the Philippines means that, “We’re number one. We’re even bigger than the actual owners in Korea.” Mr. Tan himself found out about Bonchon at its New York franchise while living abroad. “They really look up to us and follow our footsteps in terms of how to execute the food; the design,” he said. For starters, Bonchon was originally a beer-and-fried chicken bar, but when Mr. Tan brought it to the Philippines in 2010, he modified it into a fast-casual format to accommodate all ages. “Wala nang kids, paano yon (there won’t be kids in the original concept; how would that be)?” he said. “Now, all the new franchises, from Paris, to Malaysia…they’re copying our concept.”

From Bonchon, Mr. Tan is now exploring other ventures: he recently opened another Korean chain, Eat Pizza, with two stores. He also opened a homegrown Japanese-inspired concept, Go Bento, as well as another Asian franchise, Singapore’s Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

“What keeps me going is making sure that everyone gets to try good food,” he said. “Everyone deserves good food.” — JL Garcia