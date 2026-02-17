NETFLIX unveiled its new all-local shows for 2026 — which marks a decade since the streaming service entered the Philippines — in a press conference on Feb. 9.

Five of these titles are theirs exclusively, while two of the titles introduced come from their partnerships with major TV networks. “Since 2022, we partnered with ABS-CBN and GMA to bring some of their biggest shows to our service,” Vitto Lazatin, Netflix’s Content Lead for the Philippines and Director of Content Licensing for Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, said in a speech during the press conference at the Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC.

The partnerships with the two networks include GMA’s The Master Cutter and ABS-CBN’s Someone, Someday. The Master Cutter (which stars Dingdong Dantes), hitting Netflix and GMA on April 17, is about a bounty hunter leading a double life as a tailor in the daytime. As for the offering from ABS-CBN, Kathryn Bernardo, James Reid, and Maja Salvador anchor Someone, Someday (no exact date given for its release), a show about a dating app chief executive officer meeting someone out for vengeance.

The five Netflix exclusives are a mix of series and films. A rom-com set in the early 2000s in Romblon, 18th Rose, starring former child star Xyriel Manabat and singer-actor Kyle Echarri, will premiere on April 9. Ganito, Ganyan, Ganoon is a family drama about a TV writer and her estranged mother, played respectively by Jodi Sta. Maria and Agot Isidro. The film has a premiere date of Aug. 13.

Balaraw is a horror-mystery with Filipino supernatural elements, featuring Janine Gutierrez, Charlie Dizon, and Ronnie Lazaro making a journey to a mysterious island. It makes for an early Halloween treat as it will premiere on Sept. 24.

Meanwhile, Anne Curtis slips back into action roles with BuyBust: The Undesirables, a sequel series to the 2018 film BuyBust (the series has no exact date given for release).

Finally, the lineup rounds out with Paskong Pinoy, a series starring former teen stars Angelu de Leon, Bobby Andrews, Rica Peralejo, and Polo Ravales, with a release date of Dec. 3.

“Over 90% of our Filipino members watch local content,” said Mr. Lazatin. “When members love a title at home, it often finds audiences beyond.” He said that 32 Filipino titles have charted the global Non-English Top 10 list in Netflix worldwide. Doll House, Lolo and the Kid, Outside, and Kontrabida Academy count among the titles that have earned global attention, according to a release.

He noted that “2026 actually marks a very special milestone for us. It has been 10 years since Netflix launched in the Philippines.”

Of the changes over the past 10 years, Mr. Lazatin said, “Audience tastes, preferences, and even our own productions here in the Philippines, where it’s come over the last 10 years; this kind of storytelling. Bigger, bolder stories. Great talents on and off the screen. I think everybody’s just leveled up their game.” — JL Garcia