GAS manufacturing firm Nippon Sanso Ingasco Group (NSIG) has partnered with Lopez-led First Gen Corp. to power its gas manufacturing facility in Mindanao with renewable energy (RE).

First Gen, through its subsidiary Energy Development Corp., will supply 2.6 megawatts (MW) of electricity from its geothermal power plant in North Cotabato to NSIG’s facility within the Phividec Industrial Estate in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As part of the Nippon Sanso Holdings Group’s global commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, we are continuously working to minimize our environmental impact. Partnering with First Gen to power our operations in Tagoloan with 100% RE marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey,” said NSIG President Takenori Kawachino.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to adopt cleaner energy sources for our production facilities and promote sustainable solutions across our global operations. We look forward to building on our partnership with First Gen as we accelerate our decarbonization efforts in the Philippines,” he added.

NSIG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Nippon Sanso Holdings Group, is a manufacturer and distributor of liquid and compressed industrial gases for various industries, including electronics, food and beverages, and steel production.

The company is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, and specialty gases.

Under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA), contestable customers, or qualified end-users consuming at least 500 kilowatts a month, are allowed to choose their own power suppliers.

“Transitioning to direct RE supply under RCOA comes with challenges, but the benefits far outweigh them. We are committed to helping our customers like NSIG achieve their decarbonization objectives by ensuring a stable and efficient power supply from RE sources and optimizing electricity utilization using energy efficiency solutions,” said Carlos Lorenzo Vega, chief customer engagement officer of First Gen.

First Gen has a total of 3,668 MW of combined capacity from its portfolio of plants that run on geothermal, wind, hydropower, solar energy, and natural gas. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera