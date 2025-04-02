DTI, TikTok Shop launch digital training for MSMEs

By Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and TikTok Shop Philippines last week launched a program that seeks to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in digital commerce.

Trade Secretary Maria Cristina A. Roque and TikTok Shop marketing lead Franco S. Aligaen signed a memorandum of understanding at the launch on March 28 to formalize the public-private partnership.

In a speech, Ms. Roque said the nationwide training program would deliver structured digital learning in four key areas — the National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, ensuring no MSME is left behind.

She said program, called Unlad Lokal, is an expanded initiative built on the success of their previous collaboration, Camp Asenso, which aimed to equip MSMEs with the necessary tools and skills for digital commerce.

Under the program, MSMEs will undergo a two-day training session covering key e-commerce and digital marketing topics, including TikTok Shop 101, product listing optimization, live selling strategies, category-specific insights and regulatory compliance.

More than 350 MSMEs will be trained, with the initial launch in Metro Manila, followed by Pampanga, Cebu and Davao, Mr. Aligaen told BusinessWorld.

“For businesses that are not yet acquainted with digital commerce and e-commerce, this serves as their stepping stone to transforming their business and creating new, innovative ways to market themselves,” he added.

The first leg of the program in Metro Manila helped Navotas-based business SeaKid, known for its ready-to-eat seafood delicacies, navigate social media regulations and develop strategies to stay relevant online.

Despite being in business for more than 20 years, the company is still relatively new to TikTok Shop and is now learning how to leverage the platform for growth.

“This is the trend now,” Chie T. Pamparo, Seakid marketing lead, said in an interview. “If you want to boost sales, you need to get involved in this so people don’t forget your product.”

Ms. Roque encouraged MSMEs, which make up 99% of the country’s businesses, to take advantage of the training program.

“I encourage everyone to try it and make sure that TikTok guides you along the way,” she said at the launch. “We need to aggressively promote Philippine products and use social media platforms as a key strategy.”