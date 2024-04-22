Crossing over to electric: Lexus UX 300e

1 of 2

LEXUS PHILIPPINES quietly introduced in March another battery electric vehicle (BEV), which purveys the “innovative design, luxury features, and advanced safety” of the premium brand. The Lexus UX 300e is positioned as compact urban crossover said to deliver agile handling and maneuverability.

Its motor generates a maximum output of 204ps and 300Nm nearly instantaneously, with range from the 72.82-kWh lithium-ion battery rated at 560 kilometers. The battery fills up via AC charging in 10 hours, via DC charging in 80 minutes. The crossover receives a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system as standard equipment.

The UX 300e banners Lexus Safety Sense (LSS), a suite of active safety technologies supporting the driver, and reduce the risk and severity of a range of potential accidents. It includes dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist with lane departure alert and steering assist, lane trace assist, road sign assist, automatic high beam, and adaptive high-beam system. It also receives three-beam LED headlamps, DRLs, and taillamps; voice recognition; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For added safety and convenience, the UX 300e comes with hill-start assist, vehicle stability control, and blind-spot monitor. A low center of gravity is created by an under-floor placement of the BEV battery pack that gives the UX 300e “a natural performance advantage.”

The UX 300e is priced at P3.898 million.

For more information, visit the Lexus Manila showroom or the Lexus website at lexus.com.ph. The Facebook and Instagram accounts of Lexus Philippines are (@lexusphilippines).