Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition is built for ‘family adventures’

1 of 6

MITSUBISHI MOTORS Philippines Corp. (MMPC) recently introduced the limited-release Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition, said to be “designed to elevate family adventures.”

“This dynamic vehicle caters to the adventurous spirits of modern families… promising a truly unique driving and weekend outdoor experience,” reported the company in a release. The Xpander is positioned as taking a rugged SUV image, “breaking away from the conventional MPV design.” It is accessorized with trimmings such as a tailgate spoiler, tailgate garnish, mud guard, and rear bumper protector that are “beneficial for driving in muddy and rough roads.”

The Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition is also available in a new color option only available for the variant: Green Bronze Metallic.

Additionally, MMPC partnered with Japanese outdoor brand Ogawa for exclusive gear and items for the outdoors to complement the vehicle. These include a side tarp tent, two camping chairs with travel case, and an adjustable-height mesh table with carrying bag.

The variant will be limited to only 300 units, and is available at all Mitsubishi dealerships nationwide. It is priced at P1.363 million. For more information, visit https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.ph or follow the official Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Facebook page and other social media accounts.