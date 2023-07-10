All-new GAC GS3 Emzoom marks global market debut in the Philippines

1 of 3

GAC MOTOR PHILIPPINES recently launched the all-new GS3 Emzoom at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan, Quezon City.

“We are proud to host the international debut of the all new GS3 Emzoom after its reveal in China last December. (It) is the newest challenger in the scene, set to drive the GAC brand to new heights and zoom through Philippine roads with its fierce and sporty character,” said GAC Motor Philippines Brand Head Jun Cajayon.

The all-new GS3 Emzoom is the newest version of the brand’s GS3 crossover model, the entry-level vehicle to GAC Motor’s lineup in the market. This latest version is said to be “an evolution of GAC’s crossover line, combining striking aesthetics, large space, intelligent technology, and incredible performance in one package at an accessible price point.”

First revealed in China last December, the GS3 Emzoom is positioned as a trendy and intelligent SUV — “a perfect travel companion for today’s generation who are always on the go. It carries GAC’s bold and futuristic design language, pioneering unique style, advanced technology, and an efficient drivetrain.”

It bears a “futuristic industrial aesthetic defined by angular edges, geometric textures, and a dynamic stance,” completed by 19-inch alloy wheels and a sporty body kit, exclusive to the range-topping GL variant. The GS3 Emzoom’s front fascia is marked by a so-called Flying Wing Front Grille flanked by laser-eye LED headlights. On its sides are arc shadow blades that lead to its light dart tail lamps.

The futuristic design extends inside to features such as dual screens, a multi-function steering wheel, leather seats, wireless charging, and futuristic-design AC vents. A sunroof with electric shades provides additional daylight and an airy cabin experience. Its wide cabin also offers more legroom and shoulder space for a comfortable ride. GAC said that the GS3 Emzoom’s cabin “offers larger space in comparison to its competitors in the subcompact crossover segment.” Storage spaces and compartments can fit up to 21 items across the entire vehicle, while its luggage compartment provides generous cargo space when rear seats are folded flat. It comes equipped with a power tailgate for added convenience when loading items.

The vehicle supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android phone mirroring, and sports a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a seven-inch LCD instrument cluster. Standard safety features include dual front side and curtain air bags, seatbelts with pretensioner and force limiters, hill-start hold control, hill descent control, electronic parking brake with autohold, electronic stability program (ESP), tire pressure monitoring system, Isofix child safety seat anchors, engine immobilizer, and more. Advanced driver assistance system features include cruise control, parking sensors, a reverse camera, and other intelligent systems such as high beam assist, traffic jam assist, lane keep assist and lane departure warning.

Powering the GS3 Emzoom is a third-generation 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine paired with a seven-speed wet dual clutch transmission. The mill delivers 174hp and 270Nm.

The all-new GS3 Emzoom is offered in three variants at the following special introductory prices: 1.5L GS DCT (P998,000), 1.5L GB DCT (P1.098 million), and 1.5L GL DCT (P1.198 million). It comes in the following exterior colors: Salt Lake Blue, Graphene Grey, Moonlight Grey, Ivory White, and Superstar Silver.

Booking for reservations for the all-new GS3 Emzoom is ongoing at all GAC Motor dealerships and through https://gacmotorph.com/all-new-gs3-sign-up/. All units come with a five-year warranty, and customer deliveries will begin next month.

GAC Motor dealerships are located in 16 locations, namely Alabang, Bacoor, Batangas City, Butuan, Cainta, Cebu, Davao, E. Rodriguez Ave. (New Manila), Iloilo, Lipa City, Makati, Manila Bay, Pampanga, Pasig, Quezon Avenue and Tarlac. A new facility in Bacolod will open in the third quarter of this year, bringing the brand closer to its target of opening 20 locations by yearend.

For more information, visit www.gacmotorph.com.