Audi PHL brings in long-wheelbase A8 L flagship

1 of 2

AUDI PHILIPPINES announced the arrival of the 2023 Audi A8 L which, the distributor said, “exudes more authority” and showcases the brand’s “revolutionary” Audi Space Frame (ASF) technology.

Aluminum is used in 58% of the structure, allowing the vehicle to weigh some 40% less than a comparable model using steel.

The new Audi A8 L’s ASF body is based on a frame comprised of sections and parts made from aluminum, supplemented by other aluminum panels, such as the roof and the body’s side. Carbon fiber-reinforced polymer and magnesium are also used to complement steel components. Combined, the ASF structure ensures exceptional rigidity that enhances handling while also significantly reducing vibration. It lessens weight as well, improving efficiency.

The vehicle’s front is marked by a more angular Singleframe grille with chrome elements, increasing in size from the bottom to the top. Flanking the grille are newly designed Digital Matrix LED headlights, as well as side air intakes that are more upright and whose lower edge has distinctive contours.

Viewed from the side, the A8 L’s sleek roof dome is apparent — as are sweeping lines across the body that emphasize the vehicle’s length, concave contours at the bottom, and wide wheel arches that hint at Audi’s quattro drive system. At the rear are wide chrome clasps, a customizable taillight signature with digital OLEDs, and a continuous, segmented light strip. The diffuser insert in the bumper is accentuated and redesigned with horizontal bars.

Inside, the driver gets vehicle and navigation information via a 12.3-inch high-definition Virtual Cockpit display. MMI navigation with MMI touch response also allows the driver and passengers to control various infotainment and convenience features via touchscreen displays, handwriting recognition, or natural voice commands.

The longer wheelbase means more cabin space, one that is fitted with, declared Audi, luxurious accoutrements, especially for rear-seat passengers. Among these features is the Rear Seat Entertainment system comprised of two Audi tablets and the Rear Seat Remote. With these, passengers can enjoy watching movies on streaming sites, browse the internet, and access other apps. The system also boasts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Audi also fits a cool box in the rear to accommodate chilled drinks.

Other premium features include the 360-degree 3D-view camera, panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control, an air quality package with ionizer and perfume, multifunction massage in all seats, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Powering the new Audi A8 L is a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 gasoline engine delivering 335hp and 500Nm. The engine is equipped with a mild-hybrid system composed of a belt alternator starter and a lithium-ion battery, which aid in reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Paired to the engine is a quick but smooth-shifting eight-stage Tiptronic transmission. Audi’s quattro permanent all-wheel drive system and 21-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard.