Isuzu PHL presents ‘redefined’ mu-X

ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) revealed a “fresh new look” for the latest iteration of the Isuzu mu-X.

The popular SUV now sports a sleek two-tone front grille and is given 20-inch alloy wheels. IPC is playing up the image of the vehicle as a “premium family SUV” — now bearing a refreshed exterior design.

IPC also provides a new color option, Norwegian Blue, for the new mu-X. It also gets a new Smart Power Tailgate with Step Sensor — allowing owners to open the vehicle tailgate automatically through a key detection and sensor technology. The company said in a release that this “(makes) it more convenient for owners to load and unload their baggage.

The Isuzu mu-X, which has been bestowed with a five-star rating from the ASEAN NCAP, is equipped with a class-leading Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) to keep its occupants safe on the road. The mu-X earned the 2021 SUV of the Year plum at the Auto Focus People’s Choice Awards and 2022 Best Engine Performance from the Auto Focus Media’s Choice Awards. This, maintained IPC, “proves that the mu-X is still one of the most trusted and reliable family vehicle in the market today.”

IPC President Tetsuya Fujita added, “The latest edition of the Isuzu mu-X with its new premium styling and smart features does not compromise the vehicle’s core value of durability, reliability, fuel efficiency and five-star safety. We think it is this complete package that will truly elevate the driving experience of Filipino families nationwide.”

