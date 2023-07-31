BFGOODRICH recently unveiled its BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A tire — an “on-road, ultra-high-performance tire that takes vehicle performance to the next level, in both wet and dry conditions.” The newly launched tire, said the company in a release, promises “exhilarating driving with uncompromised handling capabilities for launching off the line, tight cornering, and hard braking.”

Added BFGoodrich Country Lead Daesy Natalya, “The BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A is designed to maximize vehicle potential with confidence and comfort, at a reasonable price. Bringing unparalleled performance at a phenomenal value, this newly launched tire is sure to attract new consumers to the brand, and lure them into performance driving.”

The tire is said to offer uncompromised handling performance for off-the-line launching, tight cornering, and hard braking; plus impressive traction in both wet and dry conditions, due its Performance Racing Core construction that maintains “optimal footprint shape” during cornering at high speeds. It also gives “exceptional wet performance” with better road contact in dry zones and less road contact to evacuate more water in wet zones. Its Ulti-Grip technology delivers maximum handling and shorter braking distance, while a wide rain grooves help to evacuate water quickly. Larger solid shoulder blocks maintain consistent performance throughout the tire’s life, and a lateral groove damper helps reduce road noise.

The BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A comes in 26 tire sizes in the 16- to 22-inch range. For more information, visit bfgoodrichtires.com or news.bfgoodrichtires.com.