Emerging global brands are rewriting the PHL automotive playbook

WHEN I LEFT the Philippines to live in Switzerland back in 2021 at the height of the pandemic, the local automotive landscape still felt familiar — predictable, even. The usual hierarchy held firm, shaped by decades of brand loyalty, and defined by a handful of dominant players.

Returning home in late 2023 however, I was surprised to find an automotive scene that was already significantly different. What had once been a predictable, exclusive sales field among established Japanese, Korean, and European marques had transformed into something far more dynamic — dare I say, even far more crowded. Upon my arrival, I remember noticing showrooms that carried names that were unfamiliar to me. Billboards introduced car brands that just a few years prior would have drawn blank stares from even the most engaged enthusiasts.

Among those leading this new wave are global entrants such as BYD, Jetour, Lynk & Co., VinFast, Omoda, and Jaecoo — each arriving with distinct identities, aggressive strategies, and a clear intent to capture market share. MG, which had already established its presence before my departure, has only strengthened its foothold, evolving from a curiosity into a legitimate volume player, cracking the list of top 10 auto marques in sales. And BAIC’s own trajectory in the Philippines has also taken a notable turn for the better, following a change in its official Philippine distributorship. The brand has begun to reposition itself with a more upscale sensibility while bringing in a more thoughtfully curated model lineup that signals a clear departure from its earlier, more basic market approach.

It seems that this is not simply an age of a strong influx of new brands but a special period of fundamental shifts in the structure of the Philippine automotive industry. For those of us who have observed it over time, the transformation is as striking as it is consequential.

Walk through any major car trade show today and the changing of the field is impossible to ignore. New entrants have arrived with full model lineups from day one, backed by their global manufacturing scale and deep capital reserves. And the ambition of these new players extends beyond niche participation; they are here to compete across multiple segments simultaneously.

For VinFast, the Philippine market represents part of a broader regional expansion strategy, using affordable electric mobility as both its identity and differentiator. BYD, on the other hand, leverages its position as one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturers to introduce highly reliable electrified vehicles at unprecedented price points.

Meanwhile, the multi-brand strategy of Chery — through Jetour, Omoda, and Jaecoo — allows it to target distinct demographics with greater precision, from practical family buyers to design-conscious urban consumers and even lifestyle off-roaders.

Perhaps one of the most important changes to note is that there has been some major pricing disruption. What truly distinguishes this new generation of entrants is not just their origin, but their pricing philosophy.

For years, Filipino car buyers operated within a clearly defined value equation. Affordability meant compromise, while premium features required a significant financial leap. That equation is now being actively rewritten.

These days, sub-P1-million crossovers are being marketed with features once reserved for higher segments. These can now have large infotainment screens, advanced driver-assistance systems, and elevated interior appointments. Electrified vehicles, from hybrids to BEVs (battery electric vehicles), are being priced within striking distance of their internal combustion counterparts. And it sure is a nice marketing proposition to dangle the benefit of number-coding exemptions on Metro Manila’s public roads.

There is well-thought strategy in all of this. The new entrants are now undercutting established players while actively overdelivering on their product features. They are also accelerating consumer adoption of these new energy vehicles by capitalizing on perceived value. And in doing so, they are compressing traditional pricing tiers — forcing legacy manufacturers into uncomfortable recalibration.

Unlike previous waves of new entrants, many of today’s players are not attempting to outcompete incumbents on their strongest ground. Instead, they have chosen to redefine the battlefield by using electrification as their gateway. Maybe for brands like VinFast and BYD, the Philippines presents a relatively open landscape where no single player has yet established unshakable dominance in the EV space. This creates a rare opportunity to shape consumer perception, define their expectations and build loyalty in a category that is fast changing and still in its formative years. In this sense, one can look at electrification as a form of competitive reset, rather than just a technological shift.

Moreover, I think we can point out that gone are the days of cautious, incremental expansion. Today’s new entrants are moving with speed and intent, fast establishing their dealership networks, forging partnerships with major local conglomerates and investing in after-sales and support infrastructure quite early in their market lifecycle. And for EV-focused brands, this extends to better charging solutions, improving ownership ecosystems, and pushing for greater digital integration.

As a common denominator, the modern automotive proposition is no longer defined solely by the vehicle, but it is also increasingly shaped by the total ownership experience.

So, of course there is pressure on legacy brands. The arrival of these aggressive new competitors is triggering industry-wide reassessment because the Philippine automotive market — long characterized by stability — is now evolving into a far more fluid and cutthroat space. And perhaps this shift is advantageous because it may be gradually tilting the power toward the Filipino consumer.

Having said all that, the road far ahead is still far from guaranteed for these new entrants. After all, the Philippine market has historically rewarded not just innovation, but consistency. Durability, reliability, and after-sales support remain critical to long-term success. For new auto brands to prosper, their early momentum must still be sustained by the tangible Filipino ownership experience. But regardless of individual outcomes, their collective impact has already reshaped the competitive automotive landscape.

What remains to be seen is which players — old and new — will adapt quickly enough to define what comes next.