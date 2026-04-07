THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will launch service contracting for public utility vehicles (PUVs) on select routes starting April 15 to help commuters and drivers amid rising fuel costs.

“The areas of operations of the service contracting for land-based public transportation was based on the data analysis on commuter traffic volume and interconnectivity to the mass transport system,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor D. Mendoza II said in a media release on Tuesday.

The LTFRB, together with the Transportation department, also started reviewing the guidelines for implementation of service contracting programs.

For Metro Manila, service contracting includes EDSA Bus Carousel program, modern and traditional jeepneys with routes along the Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit lines stations, including major transportation hubs.

“These routes were prioritized as they support connectivity to rail transport systems, serve high passenger demand corridors, improve overall commuter mobility, and help reduce traffic congestion in key areas,” he said.

For Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City, service contracting will only cover certain routes based on passenger traffic, LTFRB said.

“These routes were selected to maximize the impact of limited funding, support high-ridership corridors, and ensure service continuity in major urban areas outside Metro Manila,” Mr. Mendoza said.

Service contracting, funded under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, is one of the government’s initiatives to support commuters, drivers, and operators amid rising fuel costs. Through this program, the government compensates PUV drivers and operators to provide free transportation services to commuters. — Ashley Erika O. Jose