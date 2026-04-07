THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday confirmed the death of a Filipina national in Israel following a missile attack on the evening of April 5.

In a statement, the DFA said the Filipina died along with her Israeli husband and parents-in-law.

“I convey my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and pray for strength and comfort for them during this difficult time,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro wrote in a tweet.

According to the DFA, the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv has reached out to the family of the victim for the repatriation of her remains at the earliest time possible considering the travel restrictions brought about by airspace closures since the war began on Feb. 28.

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines identified the victim as 29-year-old Lucille Jane Gershovich, married to Dmitry Gershovich, 42, whose parents were Vladimir Gershovich, 73, and Lena Ostrovsky, 68.

“Israel stands in profound solidarity with the bereaved family and the Filipino community, and shares in the grief over the loss of a Filipino life,” the Israel Embassy said in a statement.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. also directed concerned agencies to assist the family of Ms. Gershovich, noting that the Philippine Embassy is on standby for any help needed.

On March 1, a 32-year-old Filipina caregiver named Mary Ann Velasquez de Vera was also killed during an airstrike in Israel. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel