BAGUIO CITY — Authorities have installed tarpaulins in front of the Lion’s Head along Kennon Road to enforce stricter traffic rules, though raising concerns over its effects on tourism and local livelihood.

This came after a directive from Interior Secretary Juan Victor C. Remulla to curb vehicle stops and roadside photo opportunities, which officials say contribute to congestion along the busy mountain highway, a major entry point for visitors to the city.

But Baguio lawmaker Mauricio G. Domogan said picture-taking itself should not be banned, stressing that existing safety measures are already in place and that broader traffic management solutions should instead be instituted.

Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong clarified that tourists are still allowed to take photos, but vehicles are strictly prohibited from stopping near the landmark, emphasizing that the policy targets traffic flow rather than tourism activities.

The restriction since the Holy Week raised concerns among vendors near the site, who rely heavily on tourist foot traffic, with some warning that reduced stops could significantly affect their income.

The instituted measure also highlights the delicate balance between traffic management and sustaining Baguio’s tourism-driven economy. — Artemio A. Dumlao