THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has declared Davao del Sur free from avian influenza following the containment of a lone outbreak late last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DA said the province met all requirements to regain its disease-free status after a November 2025 case of highly pathogenic avian influenza subtype H5 in a backyard duck farm in Magsaysay town.

The department said authorities implemented rapid response measures, including depopulation of affected birds, disinfection, movement controls, and intensified surveillance, in coordination with the DA Regional Field Office XI and the Bureau of Animal Industry.

Monitoring within 1-kilometer and 7-kilometer control zones yielded negative results for influenza type A virus, indicating no further spread, the DA said.

According to the department, the declaration is consistent with guidelines of the World Organisation for Animal Health, which allow areas to regain avian influenza-free status at least 28 days after containment and surveillance confirm the absence of infection.

“Declaring Davao del Sur avian influenza-free is not just a technical milestone — it is a critical step in securing our food supply, restoring investor confidence, and protecting the livelihoods of our poultry farmers,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in the statement. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel