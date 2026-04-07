BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) signed over the weekend a memorandum of agreement to strengthen climate action, community resilience, and sustainable water management through 2029.

Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong said the partnership establishes a framework for Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) covering April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2029.

The agreement centers on the Building Resilience Through Inclusive Development and Gender Equality (BRIDGE) project, which aims to boost community resilience through risk mapping and climate-resilient water technologies, while improving local policies and building capacity for gender-responsive disaster management.

Under the agreement, PDRF will lead implementation by providing technical support, training, and private sector linkages, as well as mobilizing funding with support from the government of Canada. The city government will oversee alignment with its development plans and provide logistical support.

Mr. Magalong welcomed the partnership, noting Baguio’s recent designation as a resiliency hub by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, but stressed that water resource challenges remain a key concern.

PDRF President René Meily said the BRIDGE program aims to make Baguio more livable through climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction, and improved water management. — Artemio A. Dumlao