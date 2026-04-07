THE DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government expects the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a red notice against a former Philippine lawmaker accused of graft as early as this week or next, an official said.

Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla on Tuesday said a red notice against former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” S. Co will be issued soon.

“For Zaldy Co, we already applied for a red notice,” he told broadcaster DZBB in mixed English and Filipino. “I think we should get the red notice anytime this week or next week.”

Mr. Co, formerly the House Appropriations chair, is wanted by the Sandiganbayan for his alleged role in a massive graft scandal involving flood control projects. He is believed to be in Portugal.

A red notice is an international alert issued to law enforcement agencies, seeking the location and temporary detention of an individual. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana