TAG Heuer honors first Porsche 911 Carrera with limited-edition chrono

1 of 2

TAG HEUER recently introduced two limited-edition chronographs to mark the 50th birthday of the first Porsche 911 to carry the Carrera name: the RS (Rennsport) 2.7. Said to get direct design cues from the iconic vehicle released in 1972, the TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 is available with a stainless steel or 18K 5N rose gold case.

The stainless steel version (priced at P452,999, according to the TAG Heuer website), receives a white and blue color theme for the Carrera branding on the case, strap and dial. The buyer receives a sporty fabric strap with the Porsche logo and Carrera markings, plus a steel bracelet with H-shaped links. Only 500 examples of this timepiece will be made.

The 18K 5N rose gold version is priced at P1,378,999, but “due to shipping restrictions, this product is not available” here, according to the website. Its livery is rendered in red and white, accented with bold Carrera branding on the dial, case profile and red leather strap. This more expensive version will only have 250 examples.

Both boast TAG’s in-house Calibre Heuer 02 automatic movement offering 80 hours of reserve power, and come with an exclusive packaging and TAG Heuer travel pouch.