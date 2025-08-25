PHILIPPINE BUSINESSES deploying delivery vans, utility trucks, or service vehicles can now take greater control of their operations with the local availability of Geotab, said to be one of the world’s leading providers of telematics and fleet management solutions.

With over 50,000 customers in 160 countries, Geotab connects more than 4.9 million vehicles worldwide — processing billions of data points every hour. Its platform uses advanced data analytics and AI to improve fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while lowering operational costs. It features the GO9, a compact plug-and-play device that installs directly into a vehicle’s OBD II port or via a harness for heavy-duty trucks. Once connected, it collects rich, near real-time data and securely transmits them to Geotab’s cloud-based platform, accessible anytime by fleet managers.

Geotab tackles fleet challenges head-on by giving businesses actionable insights to improve efficiency, safety, and savings. It can monitor vehicle location, routes, and travel history while “identifying speeding, harsh braking, and aggressive driving to improve safety.” It can also catch vehicle issues early, reduce fuel wastage and improve fuel efficiency, and help plan better routes and set operational boundaries. It also can prevent downtime through proactive servicing, align insights with business KPIs — while integrating with dashcams, fuel cards, temperature sensors, and third-party logistics tools, allowing operators to create an all-in-one fleet management solution.

The GO9 device features US Government-grade encryption (FIPS 140-3 validated), near real-time GPS accuracy, and LTE connectivity. Geotab solutions are now available in the Philippines through Pioneer Truck Parts and Equipment Corp. in Cabuyao, Laguna. For more information, visit www.geotab.com/apac or its offices at Pioneer Truck Parts and Equipment Corp., Pulo Road, Barangay Pulo, Cabuyao, Laguna.