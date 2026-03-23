Tech this car

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Smarter vehicles are in the cards

WE NOW live in an overly technological world. Every single aspect of our lives is touched by something electronics- or tech-driven. The same can be said of our automotive lives as well. Over the years, we’ve seen car manufacturers churn out model after model of what we can only describe as “smart cars.” Packed with safety and convenience features, these vehicles can do more things for the driver while protecting every occupant within.

The question now is, what’s next in the frontier of automotive technology? And what do these current offerings show us about what brands have in store for the future?

PAST

We need to take a quick look back in time first to get an idea of how we got here. In the past, cars were seen simply as a means to get from here to there (and back). Buyers were mainly interested in the car’s size, the powertrain, and how the vehicle drove. Basic tech features included mainly how many speakers you had for your sound system, and maybe a few tiny features like automatically adjustable seats and seating setting memory.

Rightfully so, safety became a priority for manufacturers, and technology started pouring into our cars through the introduction of ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), and TCS (traction control system). These features are designed to keep the car stable and easy to control across a range of conditions. Eventually, the industry started to get into ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) — first in more premium models.

PRESENT

This leads us to today, where ADAS is now becoming a standard fixture in almost all car models. ADAS is, of course, a clear stepping stone into semi-autonomous vehicles — allowing drivers to have an extra pair of guiding eyes and hands on the road, especially on longer journeys or in tricky conditions.

The area of safety isn’t only where technological leaps occur; we’ve also seen the inclusion of sizable digital touchscreens replacing physical buttons. There are even certain models that house almost all features on the infotainment screen, opting for more minimalist layouts like Tesla. In more recent times, we’ve seen the integration of more features in the entertainment department, turning your car into a mobile living room through streaming apps like Disney+, YouTube, and others.

At the very tip of the spear though, is AI (artificial intelligence) integration. Over the years, more automakers have incorporated AI through voice-activated assistance systems. Instead of looking for a setting or feature yourself, you can audibly ask the car to do it for you. Things like increasing or decreasing cabin temperature, air-conditioning fan speed, or opening the sunroof can now be done through voice commands.

FUTURE

The future of automotive technology is full of possibilities; we’re seeing innovation being pushed across all directions and segments. One big plan in terms of safety is the development of augmented reality (AR) windshields. This feature is a step up from the current head-up display (HUD) that many cars have, bestowing a more complex set of images and information.

Continuing the sci-fi-like future, currently in development are cars that can “talk” to everything; “communicate” with infrastructure like traffic lights so that drivers will be forewarned about traffic and hazards ahead of time. Cars might also be able to be in tune with the driver, analyzing mood and fatigue level to automatically adjust cabin temperature and lights to maintain calm.

Next up in the future of automotive technology are Level 3 and 4 autonomous driving, which will allow drivers to fully “take their hands off” the wheel. Some predict this feature can be realized as early as 2030. Lastly, in the realm of AI, automakers are developing software that will use AI to analyze real-time driving habits and conditions, to predict when certain car parts will fail, eliminating the surprise of component failure.

It’s interesting to see how quickly car technology is evolving. After decades of slow innovation, we’re now at the apex of it, where new tech is coming in almost every year — creating excitement for future car buyers.