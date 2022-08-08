A gaming screen that’s fast and furious

1 of 2

EXCLUSIVE LIFESTYLE brand Porsche Design and gaming monitor market leader AOC have collaborated to develop and release the first-ever Porsche Design AOC AGON Gaming Monitor. Now available in the Philippines, the 27-inch (68.58-cm) PD27 is said to provide high performance analogous to a race car. It boasts a 27-inch QHD panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms MPRT, and a sleek, eye-catching, racing-influenced design and a wide range of functionalities to be utilized both on a daily basis and during long gaming sessions. Even before the official launch, the unique design of this new monitor was honored with the Red Dot Award 2020.

Gamers of all skill levels agree that a key factor in success is high-performance PC equipment. Esports players must react quickly and make decisions in milliseconds, with the performance of each piece of equipment able to easily dictate the outcome of a competition. Porsche Design tapped into its motorsports DNA and teamed up with AOC to create a high-performance monitor — specifically for those gamers who are in it to win it.

“With its linear and purist design that blends form and function, the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 is a perfect embodiment of the brand’s DNA and overarching design philosophy. Combined with AOC AGON’s innovative and cutting-edge technologies, the new monitor is developed for gamers seeking optimal performance that doesn’t compromise on style,” said Porsche Design Chief Design Officer Roland Heiler.

Added AOC Europe Marketing and Business Management Director Stefan Sommer, “We’re proud and elated to announce the first result of our new partnership with Porsche Design: The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 gaming monitor. AOC’s proven expertise in display technologies is a great match with Porsche Design’s exceptional approach to design. Gamers around the world will be thrilled to experience this great product, both in design and outstanding gaming performance.”

The monitor is affixed to a silver-colored stand, shaped like the roll cage of a race car. Just as it does in an actual sports car, this frame provides the user the stability and durability. The PD27 can project logos on the table in different colors, and light up the back of the display to elevate the gaming environment.

The PD27 is also certified with VESA’s DisplayHDR 400, providing vivid, lifelike colors and a wide dynamic range that allows users to immerse themselves in the simulated world. Additionally, a very tight curvature of 1000R (one-meter radius) surrounds and encapsulates the user — a particularly great feature for the sim-racing community. The 240Hz refresh rate reduces the perceivable motion blur, while the 1ms GtG and 0.5ms MPRT pixel response times guarantee a clear, ghosting-free gaming experience. With Adaptive sync (AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro), users experience smooth gameplay, free of tearing. The VA panel’s high brightness of 550 nits ensures undisturbed gameplay at any lighting conditions.

The PD27 comes with a wireless (IR) keypad, shaped like a center console, to quickly access monitor settings or gaming presets, plus 5W stereo speakers with DTS sound. For everyday functionality, the monitor also comes with a four-port USB 3.2 hub, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 is available in select Porsche Design Manila stores for P42,240. For more information, visit www.porsche-design.com.