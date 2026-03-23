Card times

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Metrobank, Toyota, and Mastercard cooperate to put out a timely credit tool

THESE DAYS rife with uncertainty have put the onus on both consumer and businesses to be more prudent and responsive, respectively. Not to be hackneyed about it, but every peso truly counts. As the Middle East war rages on, we are again reminded about the global economy — namely, how each country can affect all, and not just its geographical neighbors.

With that in mind, why should we turn down heightened value for our money — exactly what Metrobank, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), and Mastercard are offering with the recently launched Toyota Platinum Card. Of course, because of its Toyota co-branding, you know exactly who this credit card is targeting: the “everyday Filipino motorist.”

Said to have been developed “in response to the rising costs of mobility-related expenses — from fuel, maintenance, toll fees and travel — and the need for practical, value-driven financial solutions,” the card is about keeping up with ever-evolving needs, according to Metrobank Consumer Business Sector Head Ramon del Rosario. “Owning a car is a big milestone for many Filipinos, but it also comes with daily costs. The Toyota Platinum Card helps lighten that load with savings on fuel and toll fees, plus earning rewards points on everyday spending, so customers can make smarter financial choices.”

The slew of benefits includes a 3% rebate on toll fees and gas stations — whether in the Philippines or abroad. The card is brand-agnostic when it comes to oil companies. Cardholders can get up to P15,000 in annual rebates. Use of the card accumulates reward points for every P20 spent.

There are key perks for Toyota vehicle owners, including a 10% discount on genuine parts, accessories, and labor at Toyota dealers nationwide; zero installment for up to six months on Toyota dealer transactions; double reward points at the customer’s preferred Toyota dealer; and 5% savings on Toyota Mobility rental locally.

Said TMP Customer First and Value Chain Operations Head Mike Masamayor, “We believe that our responsibility goes beyond manufacturing vehicles. Toyota aims to continue to improve the overall ownership experience and create value that supports our customers in their everyday lives.”

On top of this, the Toyota Platinum Card leverages the “extensive global network” of Mastercard for “seamless and secure acceptance for fuel, toll, travel, and rental spend — supported by innovative payments technology that helps more Filipinos access mobility wherever the road takes them.”

Opined Mastercard Country Head Jason Crasto, “Together with Metrobank and Toyota Motor Philippines, we’re enabling a more secure, rewarding, and accessible mobility experience for everyone.”

Those interested may apply online via https://apply.metrobank.com.ph or by visiting a Metrobank branch. Current Toyota Classic cardholders may upgrade to the new Toyota Platinum Card by calling the Metrobank Card Customer Service Hotline at (02) 88-700-700 or 1-800-1888- 5775 (domestic toll-free).