FILIPINO pool ace Johann Chua’s US Open title bid reached the end of the road.

It came via a stinging 11-7 defeat at the hands of World No. 1 Fedor Gorst of the United States in the semifinals of the prestigious nine-ball event held at the Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday.

The World Cup of Pool champion and Southeast Asian Games gold winner couldn’t muster the same magnificence he summoned during his 10-2 demolition of Dutch Niels Feijen in the quarters the day before and rolled to last year’s champion in Mr. Gorst.

Mr. Gorst fell short in successfully defending his crown and lost to eventual winner Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, 13-11.

Mr. Chua, however, did not go home empty-handed as he pocketed $25,000, or a cool P1.4 million, for just making it this far in this ultra-competitive 256-player field.

But it could’ve been cooler if he had ended up pulling the rug from Mr. Gorst and winning it all that would have put him in an elite group of champions that included countrymen Efren “Bata” Reyes (1994), Alex Pagulayan (2005) and Carlo Biado (2021).

There’s always a next time though.

“I’m sorry I failed to get the trophy,” said Mr. Chua. “I was uncomfortable on my first few racks, the pressure was too high and I managed to collect myself midway but it was a bit too late.”

“But overall, it’s a great experience. I was able to learn more and it pushes me to be better,” he added. — Joey Villar