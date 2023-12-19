SOUTHEAST Asian Games veterans Christine Hallasgo and Clinton Bautista cast their long, intimidating shadows in centerpiece athletics even as Baguio’s marauding martial artists wreaked havoc in wushu in the Philippine National Games (PNG) on Tuesday.

Ms. Hallasgo, a 2019 SEA Games marathon gold winner in New Clark City, left the competition eating her dust in the women’s 10,000 meters where she clocked 37 minutes and 6.96 seconds at the PhilSports track oval in Pasig.

So dominating was the 30-year-old Malaybalay, Bukidnon native that she emerged more than two minutes faster than her closest pursuer Cebu City’s Artjoy Torregosa, who settled for the bronze with a 39:09.49 time.

Bohol’s April Joy Alampayan pocketed the bronze in 39:10.04 in this weeklong meet organized and bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chaired by Richard Bachmann.

For the 31-year-old Mr. Bautista, he turned in with the fastest time among the eight finals qualifiers by clocking 21.91 seconds in the morning heats that put him on course in claiming his second gold after blowing away the competition in his pet 110m, hurdles where he snared two SEA gold, the day before.

Also striking gold in centerpiece track and field were Tuguegarao’s Rashied Faith Burdeos (women’s U20 discus throw), Zamboanga City’s Chrizzel Lanipa (women’s Open shot put), and Misamis Oriental’s Marc Angelo Cabiluna (men’s U18 long jump).

Over at the RM Wushu Gym, Baguio scooped up four of the 10 mints stake in the sport thanks to Bety Mae Churping (female 48kg), Krizan Faith Collado (female 52kg), Harizz Luyo (male 52kg), and Gerico Kiat-Ong (male 80kg).

Other wushu victors were Davao City’s Jahaziel Care Barbero (female 56kg) and Vince Domingiano (male 60kg), Tabuk’s Yaman Jah Facunia (male 48kg) and Alester Tagure (male 56kg), Pasig’s Jermaine Cosmod (male 65kg) and Quezon’s Fiikkolei Joshua Emmanuel Caleja (male 70kg).

In cycling in Tagaytay City, Marikina’s Jan Paul Morales, a SEAG veteran and three-time Ronda Pilipinas champion, took the men’s criterium gold in 49:18.944 ahead of

RR King Roque and Ryan Tugawin, who had 50:20.709 and 50:40.605, for the silver and bronze, respectively.

In chess at the GSIS Gymnasium, Woman Grandmaster candidate Kylen Joy Mordido of Dasmariñas downed Cyhrea Ruth Atog to remain unscathed and unflappable at the helm with a perfect five points and inch closer to claiming the women’s standard gold in this seven-round meet.

Standing in Ms. Mordido’s way was Mariel Rinoa Sadey, who shocked Jerlyn Mae San Diego and seized solo second spot with 4.5 points, as the two were battling in the penultimate round at press time.

The final round is set today.

In boxing, the Carlo Paalam-coached Cagayan de Oro squad maintained a perfect record, with all 10 boxers advancing to the next round at the Rafael Palma School in Manila. Paalam, a silver medalist in the 2022 Tokyo Olympics and a proud product of Batang Pinoy, continues to contribute to the success of the team. — Joey Villar