THE SOUTHEAST Asian (SEA) Games may have seen the last of the outrageous rules allowed in past editions that favored the host country.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino recently said the SEA Games Federation members would no longer allow such restrictions or controversial regulations in future editions after the Phnom Penh Games set May 5 to 17.

“This will be the last, we’ve had enough of these formulas,” said Mr. Tolentino a day after the torch relay in Tagaytay City for Cambodia’s hosting of the 32nd edition of the biennial meet.

Mr. Tolentino was referring to the host Cambodians’ ridiculous system of limiting the rival nations’ participation in several events including those in martial arts.

In gymnastics, world champion Carlos Edriel Yulo can win five or more gold medals but only two will count.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Tourism Minister Hor Sarun and Cambodian Ambassador to the Philippines Phan Peuv attended the ceremonial relay with Mr. Tolentino on Monday.

“We warmly welcome the SEA Games Torch which is now celebrating Cambodia’s first-time hosting of the games,” said Mr. Tolentino.

“Just like in our SEA Games hosting in 2019, we value this celebration not only for sports but for peace and camaraderie in the region.” — Joey Villar