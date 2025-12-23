FRESH from its best performance in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) thus far, ZUS Coffee has acquired a pair of players that it hopes would be keys that would unlock the championship puzzle.

“We have Mses. Robles and Karen (Verdeflor) in our team,” ZUS coach Jerry Yee on Tuesday told The STAR referring to outside hitter Cess Robles and libero Karen Verdeflor, who were tabbed after their former team, Chery Tiggo, recently disbanded.

The arrival of Mses. Robles and Verdeflor should further beef up an already formidable ZUS roster that included Thea Gagate, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Alexis Miner, Alyssa Eroa, Fiola Ceballos and Riza Nogales.

That same core have pushed the Thunderbelles just a victory closer from claiming their breakthrough PVL crown before ending up as runner-up to eventual PVL Reinforced Conference champions in the Petro Gazz Angels.

It was the best finish by the Strong Group Athletics-owned franchise since it joined the league last year.

And the future looks brighter with the arrival of Mses. Robles and Verdeflor.

“They’re great additions to the team,” said Mr. Yee. — Joey Villar