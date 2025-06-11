COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) went out looking for a perfect farewell party for its beloved team captain Mycah Go.

The CSB Lady Blazers found one and gift wrapped it into a 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Lady Knights yesterday that completed an amazing “four-peat” feat in the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

CSB, which snatched the opener, 26-28, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, on Sunday, was straightforward in shooting for nothing less than a win as it was in total control of Game Two in sweeping the series in two matches and claiming its fourth straight crown and fifth overall.

It was a fitting sendoff for Ms. Go, who was the heart and soul of the team that emerged into a dynasty.

Personally, it was redemption of sorts for Ms. Go, who battled various injuries that slowed her down and kept her from joining former teammates Cloanne Mondoñedo, Gayle Pascual, Jade Gentapa and Michelle Gamit in the Premier Volleyball League in last year’s draft.

But good things come to those who wait as Ms. Go eventually was named MVP this season — her second since winning one four seasons ago before absorbing that devastating injury — and will go to the pros with a fourth title.

“Things do happen for a reason,” said Ms. Go, accompanied by her parents who flew straight from Cebu.

Christy Ondangan led her team with 13 points including that match-sealing spike while Clydel Catarig came off the bench to chip in 11 hits.

But it was Ms. Go who kept the team together by practically doing everything with nine points including two on blocks on top of nine receptions. — Joey Villar