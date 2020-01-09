Increase in Filipino data scientists seen amid firms’ demand

INFORMATION technology (IT) system management solutions provider ASG Technologies Group, Inc. sees an increase in the number of Filipino data scientists this year driven by the growing demand from enterprises.

“The data science profession is growing. There will be an increase in the number of data scientists in the Philippines this year. In fact, according to The Gartner Data and Analytics Summit, by 2020, 40% or more of data science tasks will be automated, presenting opportunities for citizen data scientists to add more strategic value and not be consumed by routine,” ASG Technologies General Manager for Asia Pacific Praveen Kumar told BusinessWorld in an e-mailed reply to questions on Monday.

He added that the number of Filipino data scientists could “more than double” this year, fueled by increasing demand from businesses “for timely access to reliable data” while still complying with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation and the country’s Data Privacy Act.

In the Asia Pacific region, Mr. Kumar said there will be an increased utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the business sector.

In the area of IT systems management, he said there will be a “decisive shift” from hybrid infrastructure from an option to a necessity for all business organizations.

He also sees the “rise of development and operations (DevOps) and its role in interrupting the IT status quo.”









The re-emergence of the mainframe (computers) as a critical enterprise tool and the need for new people, applications and products to bridge the resulting talent gap can also be expected, he added.

Another prediction is the movement toward technology decisions coming from business leaders versus traditional IT channels.

ASG technologies offers information management and IT system management solutions.

ASG has been in the Philippines for more than a decade. The company has its headquarters in Florida, United States. — Arjay L. Balinbin