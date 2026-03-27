METRO PACIFIC Investments Foundation (MPIF) said it will hold Shore It Up! Weekend 2026, a marine conservation program to be implemented across eight sites nationwide.

In a statement, MPIF said the initiative will take place in Del Carmen in Surigao del Norte, Alaminos City in Pangasinan, Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro, Medina in Misamis Oriental, Cordova in Cebu, Marinduque, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, and Mabini in Batangas.

The program, now in its 18th year, will include coastal and underwater cleanups, as well as mangrove planting activities scheduled for March 29.

MPIF said the activities will involve volunteers from local communities, schools, youth groups, civic organizations, and environmental groups.

Participating communities will also observe Earth Hour on March 28 at 8:30 p.m., the foundation said.

“Shore It Up! has always been about bringing people together around a shared responsibility for our seas and our communities. These efforts may begin with a single weekend, but they reflect a much bigger commitment—to be more mindful of how our actions affect our environment and to take part in protecting it in ways that are both practical and meaningful,” MPIF President Melody del Rosario said.

She added that cleanup activities help raise awareness and support longer-term efforts such as mangrove restoration and marine conservation.

MPIF said the program aims to strengthen partnerships with local government units and communities while supporting coastal and marine conservation efforts. — ALB