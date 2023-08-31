THE Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) said it plans to revitalize two buntal processing centers in Quezon and Marinduque provinces.

In a statement, PhilFIDA said that it has conducted preliminary inspections of the facility in Sariaya, Quezon to determine the necessary works for its revival.

PhilFIDA’s Region IV Office has come up with repair plans that will “ensure sustained operations of the center,” it said.

Buntal is made from fibers of the buri palm, and is woven into products like hats and mats.

In Torrijos, Marinduque, the consultations helped surface proposals to reorganize buntal operations there.

“During the on-site inspection of the center, specific areas were pinpointed as requiring repair and enhancement to maintain the structural integrity of the facility,” it said.

PhilFIDA said electrification of the site is currently ongoing, with plans to also pave the access road leading to the facility. — Adrian H. Halili