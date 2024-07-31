THE volume of catch landed at regional fishports rose 54.1% year on year during the second quarter, according to the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA).

In a report, the PFDA said the landed catch was 186,557.96 metric tons (MT) during the three months, up from 121,062.55 MT a year earlier.

“During the months of April to June, the PFDA, through its Regional Fish Ports (RFP), showed immense growth in fish unloading,” it added.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, fish volumes fell 38.5% compared with the first quarter.

The daily average volume rose 54.1% to 2,050.09 MT.

Vessel arrivals fell to 19,919, against the 24,050 reported a year earlier.

It said that the opening of various fishing grounds lead to the greater use of the PFDA’s port facilities. — Adrian H. Halili