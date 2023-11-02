THE Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries (PCAF) said public-private collaboration will be critical in the revival of the salt industry.

In a statement, PCAF said it is seeking to generate policy recommendations to boost salt production from a series of consultations.

The PCAF said the consultations arrived at a consensus supporting the passage of Philippine Salt Industry Development Act.

The proposed measure seeks to implement a Philippine Salt Industry Development Roadmap which will create programs, projects, interventions, and incentives to increase production. — Adrian H. Halili