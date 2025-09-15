FROM AUG. 22 to Oct. 31 this year, Chevrolet Philippines and BPI Auto Loan are offering up to P140,000 in cash discounts or P46,000 all-in down payment (based on 20% down payment) when buying a brand-new Captiva from authorized Chevrolet dealerships nationwide. In a release, Chevrolet Philippines said that the Captiva “has undergone rigorous endurance testing that simulates five years of use in just 85 days, proving its value and reliability in handling the demands of modern family life.”

The Chevrolet Captiva boasts advanced safety features, including six air bags, an elevated ride height, MacPherson suspension, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside is a panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch vertical touch screen with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

With a seven-seat capacity and flexible cargo configurations, the Captiva can accommodate up to 1,709 liters of payload.

For more information, visit the official Chevrolet Philippines website at chevrolet.com.ph, follow the company on social media, or visit the nearest Chevrolet dealership.