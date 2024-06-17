CHANGAN AUTO PHILIPPINES is offering the five-seater Changan CS35 Plus SUV with hefty discounts for a limited time. The Luxe variant is now priced at P973,000, P286,000 less the original P1.259-million tag. The Hype is now priced at P934,000 — P275,000 less the original tag of P1.209 million. These deals are only applicable to 2023 models and are available from June 13 to Aug. 31.

“The Changan CS35 Plus is undeniably an SUV that its owner can confidently step out from, with exterior aesthetics that combine sportiness with sleek elegance. Both its Hype and Luxe variants are adorned with standard LED headlamps and taillights, panoramic sunroof with anti-pinch, roof rails, roof-mounted spoilers, and 18-inch alloy wheels,” said Changan Auto Philippines in a release.

The CS35 Plus measures 4,330mm in length, 1,825mm in width, and 1,660mm in height, boasting ”generous seating and legroom.” The rear seatbacks can be folded down, which more than doubles the cargo space from 403 liters to 950 liters.

It has a push-to-start button, tilt and telescopic steering column, leather steering wheel, and seven-inch LCD gauge cluster. The engine remote start allows the driver to start the car remotely, cooling the interior before stepping aboard.

Leather seats are standard on both trims, as are features such as automatic climate control, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Smartphone mirroring through CarbitLink, wireless smartphone charging, and a six-speaker sound system. The Changan CS35 Plus also gets Deep-Sea Silence Technology, which prevents noise from the outside from entering the cabin.

The CS35 Plus is powered by a 1.4-liter inline-four turbocharged gasoline engine paired with a seven-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission. It outputs 158hp and 260Nm of torque.

Driving aids like a 360-degree around-view camera, reverse parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring are fitted as standard in the CS35 Plus. All of these give the driver “maximum spatial awareness in driving and parking safely.” The vehicle has anti-lock brakes, autonomous emergency braking system, hill hold and descent control, stability control, front collision warning, and adaptive cruise control, as well as Isofix child seat anchors. The vehicle is also equipped with an advanced six air bag system to mitigate serious injuries in the event of an accident.

The Luxe variant offers additional comfort and style features with its power tailgate and two-tone exterior color. The Hype trim offers a sleeker look. “We are driven to challenge, driven to making quality vehicles more accessible to Filipino motorists,” said Changan Auto Philippines General Manager Maricar Parco. The brand is under Inchcape Philippines. “With Changan’s strong research and product development network across the globe, Filipino motorists can expect best-in-class features and reliable technology, all while maintaining exceptional value.” Changan’s commitment to quality vehicles has earned it the top spot in JD Power’s Initial Quality Study (IQS) for five consecutive years, from 2019 to 2023.

For more information, visit www.changan.ph and follow Changan Auto Philippines on Facebook (@ChanganAutoPH).